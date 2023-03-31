Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $165.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Concentrix from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $120.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.57. Concentrix has a twelve month low of $108.57 and a twelve month high of $199.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.80.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.23). Concentrix had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Concentrix will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $45,234.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,702.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $45,234.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,702.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $1,409,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,021.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Concentrix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Concentrix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,153,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Concentrix by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Concentrix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,357,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,041,000 after purchasing an additional 23,433 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Concentrix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,207,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Concentrix by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,739,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concentrix

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.