Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Short Interest Update

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 873,700 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the February 28th total of 553,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Insider Activity at Concentrix
In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $45,234.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,702.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $1,409,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,021.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $45,234.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,702.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentrix
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Concentrix Stock Up 1.8 %
CNXC traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.17. The company had a trading volume of 35,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,099. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57. Concentrix has a one year low of $108.57 and a one year high of $199.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.23). Concentrix had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Concentrix will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Concentrix Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.29%.
Concentrix Company Profile
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Concentrix (CNXC)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.