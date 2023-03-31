Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Concentrix Price Performance

CNXC traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $121.30. 24,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Concentrix has a 12 month low of $108.57 and a 12 month high of $199.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.80.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 6.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Concentrix will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Concentrix

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNXC. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Concentrix from $157.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Concentrix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $1,409,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,021.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $45,234.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,702.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $1,409,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,021.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Concentrix

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

