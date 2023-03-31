Compass (NYSE:COMP) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) were up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.29. Approximately 441,140 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,894,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COMP shares. UBS Group started coverage on Compass in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.75 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Compass from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Get Compass alerts:

Compass Trading Up 5.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98.

About Compass

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 80.35% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Compass, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.