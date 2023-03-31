Compass (NYSE:COMP) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) were up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.29. Approximately 441,140 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,894,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on COMP shares. UBS Group started coverage on Compass in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.75 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Compass from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.
Compass Trading Up 5.2 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98.
About Compass
Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Compass (COMP)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.