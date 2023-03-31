Comparing Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) & Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) and Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.2% of Motorsport Games shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Mobileye Global shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Motorsport Games shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Motorsport Games alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Motorsport Games and Mobileye Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorsport Games $10.32 million 1.67 -$35.99 million ($30.76) -0.19 Mobileye Global $1.87 billion 1.20 -$82.00 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Motorsport Games has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mobileye Global.

This table compares Motorsport Games and Mobileye Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorsport Games -348.58% -232.04% -108.77% Mobileye Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Motorsport Games and Mobileye Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorsport Games 0 5 0 0 2.00 Mobileye Global 0 4 15 1 2.85

Motorsport Games currently has a consensus price target of $3.53, suggesting a potential downside of 38.01%. Mobileye Global has a consensus price target of $43.65, suggesting a potential upside of 0.87%. Given Mobileye Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mobileye Global is more favorable than Motorsport Games.

Summary

Mobileye Global beats Motorsport Games on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motorsport Games

(Get Rating)

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content. It also organizes and facilitates esports tournaments, competitions, and events for its licensed racing games, as well as on behalf of third-party racing game developers and publishers. The company sells its video game products through various retail and digital channels. Motorsport Games Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Motorsport Games Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Motorsport Network LLC.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Rating)

Mobileye Global Inc. engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates. It also provides Mobileye Chauffeur, a generation solution; and Mobileye Drive, a Level 4 solution, which comprise a set of autonomous driving technology solutions, such as Self-Driving System & Vehicles and Autonomous Mobility as a Service. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. Mobileye Global Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intel Overseas Funding Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Motorsport Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorsport Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.