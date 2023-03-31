Comparing Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) & Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) and Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.9% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Community Bancorp 22.25% 11.18% 1.04% Bluegreen Vacations 7.00% 22.90% 5.21%

Dividends

Citizens Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Bluegreen Vacations pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bluegreen Vacations pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens Community Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Citizens Community Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Community Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Citizens Community Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.95%. Given Citizens Community Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Citizens Community Bancorp is more favorable than Bluegreen Vacations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and Bluegreen Vacations’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Community Bancorp $79.83 million 1.40 $17.76 million $1.69 6.31 Bluegreen Vacations $919.43 million 0.57 $64.39 million $3.23 9.60

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Community Bancorp. Citizens Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluegreen Vacations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts, as well as 128 Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's stores. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

