Community Bank of Raymore Trims Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Community Bank of Raymore reduced its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the first quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the third quarter worth $43,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in EPR Properties by 86.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.76. 197,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,475. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. EPR Properties has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $56.38. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.45.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.37%.

EPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

