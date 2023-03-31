Community Bank of Raymore Lowers Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Community Bank of Raymore cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 498,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 199,500 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor accounts for about 2.1% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of F. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 43,624.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $503,666,000 after purchasing an additional 44,867,359 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 340.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,148,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 61.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $151,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,530 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ford Motor Stock Performance

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 21,983,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,456,195. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $17.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.