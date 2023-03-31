Community Bank of Raymore Increases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Community Bank of Raymore raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 199.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares during the quarter. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in PayPal were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,705,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $121,478,000 after buying an additional 237,024 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 702.3% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 71,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 62,426 shares during the period. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

PayPal stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,080,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,137,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $122.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

