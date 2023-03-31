Community Bank of Raymore Has $8.37 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Community Bank of Raymore reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,680 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 3.1% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.52. 4,975,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,789,110. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $57.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.