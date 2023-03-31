Community Bank of Raymore Grows Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Community Bank of Raymore lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 1.2% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.32. 2,705,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,639,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.98.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

