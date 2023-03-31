Community Bank of Raymore Acquires Shares of 1,213 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $284.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,606. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.50. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $285.35. The stock has a market cap of $107.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.10.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

