Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $1.89. 300,289 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 462,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Color Star Technology Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79.

Get Color Star Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of Color Star Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Color Star Technology by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 32,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Color Star Technology during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Color Star Technology in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Color Star Technology by 125.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 95,152 shares during the period. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Color Star Technology Company Profile

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Color Star Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Color Star Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.