Colicity (OTCMKTS:COLIU) Stock Price Down 0%

Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.06. 3,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 15,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Colicity Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colicity

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLIU. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Colicity by 32.2% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 16,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Colicity by 13.1% in the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 422,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 48,912 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Colicity by 44.2% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 107,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 32,868 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Colicity during the second quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Colicity by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 415,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 211,584 shares during the last quarter.

About Colicity

Colicity Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries in the United States and other developed countries.

