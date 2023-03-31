Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Lowered to $70.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COIN. Bank of America cut Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lowered Coinbase Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.32.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $64.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.62 and a 200 day moving average of $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.63. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $206.79.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $114,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $114,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $3,390,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,847,035.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 45,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,218,290 and sold 318,964 shares valued at $17,085,027. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,542 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,860 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

