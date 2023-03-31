Coin98 Price Hits $0.26 (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000931 BTC on popular exchanges. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $57.06 million and $81.94 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Coin98 has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00010030 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000383 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00019157 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

C98 is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

