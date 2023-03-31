Cogent Biosciences’ (COGT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.77) EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ:COGT opened at $10.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average is $12.89. Cogent Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences
About Cogent Biosciences
Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.
