Cogent Biosciences’ (COGT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.77) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:COGT opened at $10.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average is $12.89. Cogent Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COGT. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,999,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,028 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 267.1% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,876,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,009,000 after buying an additional 4,275,805 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 41.2% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,944,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,601,000 after buying an additional 1,443,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 39.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,596,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,577,000 after buying an additional 1,299,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 391.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,856,000 after buying an additional 2,714,447 shares during the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

