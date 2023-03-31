Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Trading Down 0.3 %

JVA stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. Coffee has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $3.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Get Coffee alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Coffee by 186.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 227,147 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Coffee by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Coffee during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.