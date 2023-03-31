Clover Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $121,505.56 (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 30th. Clover Finance has a total market cap of $31.72 million and approximately $121,505.56 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clover Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0618 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Clover Finance has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Clover Finance Coin Profile

Clover Finance’s launch date was March 18th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 513,232,814 coins and its circulating supply is 310,133,033 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Clover Finance’s official website is clv.org.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

