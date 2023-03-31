Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Short Interest Update

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 504,500 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the February 28th total of 427,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBGPF opened at $11.52 on Friday. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.51.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

