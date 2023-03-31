Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 1,057 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:PTNQ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.23% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTNQ. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $858,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,661,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PTNQ traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $54.62. 9,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,212. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $55.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.61. The company has a market cap of $737.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68.

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and\u002For 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

