Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 609 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

USMV traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.94. 3,267,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

