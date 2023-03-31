Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3,360.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,509 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 2.7% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $12,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 108.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.5% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.95. 122,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,931. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.87. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

