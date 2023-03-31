Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $2.85 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,853,000 after buying an additional 325,738 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,693,000 after buying an additional 379,063 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,632,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,638,000 after buying an additional 112,817 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,513,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,876,000 after buying an additional 159,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,422,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,099,000 after buying an additional 56,223 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.90. 1,060,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,367,925. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $161.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

