Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,693 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after buying an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,093,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,961,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 226,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after buying an additional 30,263 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

FNDF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,378. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.21.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.