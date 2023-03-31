Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Grows Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2,039.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,910. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.39. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $21.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.83%. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

