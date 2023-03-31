Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys 42,686 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,686 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,056,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,757,495,000 after buying an additional 2,120,629 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,204,000 after buying an additional 26,593,451 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,352,000 after buying an additional 6,697,550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,647,000 after buying an additional 3,614,016 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,837,000 after buying an additional 3,985,830 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.46. 12,658,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,448,430. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.19.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

