Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,601 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 1.2% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,724 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7,846.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,742,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 47,141,587 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,858,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,216,000 after acquiring an additional 40,864 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,392,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,285,000 after acquiring an additional 85,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,764,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,978,000 after acquiring an additional 121,580 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.98. 245,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,372. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $103.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.60.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

