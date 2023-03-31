Citigroup Lowers Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $235.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ADP. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.60.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $219.49 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.62. The firm has a market cap of $90.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

