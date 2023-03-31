Citigroup Lowers Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $235.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.07% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ADP. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.60.
Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.2 %
Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $219.49 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.62. The firm has a market cap of $90.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.
