CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Short Interest Up 57.9% in March

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,600 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the February 28th total of 126,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CION Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CION. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CION Investment by 374.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 19,958 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 974,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 305,405 shares during the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CION Investment Trading Up 1.9 %

CION stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,327. The stock has a market cap of $541.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. CION Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.81%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.81%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CION Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

