Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Cintas updated its FY23 guidance to $12.70-12.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $12.70-$12.90 EPS.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $467.64 on Friday. Cintas has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $470.23. The company has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $440.02 and a 200-day moving average of $433.08.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.09.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Stories

