Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Holdings Trimmed by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,691,122,000 after purchasing an additional 476,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,909,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,066,764,000 after purchasing an additional 403,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after buying an additional 360,552 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 90.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,330,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,330,000 after buying an additional 1,579,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,390,000 after buying an additional 175,968 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $110.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.03. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $143.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

