CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Stock Price Up 0.3%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.23 and last traded at $29.17. Approximately 7,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 11,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.08.

CHS Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average is $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

CHS Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CHS

In other news, Director Scott A. Cordes acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at $53,529. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Perry Meyer bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $150,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Scott A. Cordes purchased 2,000 shares of CHS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $50,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,529. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

