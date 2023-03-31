Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHRD. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Chord Energy from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chord Energy from $219.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $184.43.

Chord Energy Price Performance

CHRD stock opened at $133.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.39. Chord Energy has a fifty-two week low of $93.35 and a fifty-two week high of $181.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.89 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.33 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 50.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy will post 23.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $4.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous None dividend of $3.67. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total value of $656,227.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 248,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,805,153.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $168,837.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,164.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total value of $656,227.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,805,153.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,983 shares of company stock valued at $971,848. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRD. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,633,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,223,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

