Chiron Capital Management LLC Takes Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FE opened at $39.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.72%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

