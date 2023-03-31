Chiron Capital Management LLC Has $144,000 Stock Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Chiron Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth $81,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on RKT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Rocket Companies from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Rocket Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

About Rocket Companies

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 10.67 and a quick ratio of 10.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

