Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

CMG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,780.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $2,080.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,844.79.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,672.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,596.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,539.86. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,754.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,404 shares of company stock valued at $15,317,901 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,938,320,000 after purchasing an additional 114,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,955,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,590,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $769,954,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 542,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $815,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

