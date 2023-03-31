Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Chart Industries worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:GTLS traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.40. 294,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,208. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.66 and a 200 day moving average of $149.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $242.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.88 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. Raymond James raised Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.06.

In related news, VP Gerald F. Vinci purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,784. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Gerald F. Vinci acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,784. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 2,375 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.29 per share, for a total transaction of $247,688.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,869,938.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $836,825. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

