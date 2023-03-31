Chardan Capital Lowers Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Price Target to $2.50

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Chardan Capital from $11.00 to $2.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nuvve Price Performance

Nuvve stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. Nuvve has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvve

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVVE. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuvve by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12,987 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Nuvve by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30,788 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Nuvve by 86.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,516 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Nuvve by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 30,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Nuvve by 231.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Nuvve Company Profile

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

