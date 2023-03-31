Chalice Mining Limited (ASX:CHN) Insider Morgan Ball Sells 30,000 Shares

Chalice Mining Limited (ASX:CHN – Get Rating) insider Morgan Ball sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$6.87 ($4.58), for a total value of A$206,220.00 ($137,480.00).
Chalice Mining Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 15.97, a current ratio of 13.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
About Chalice Mining
Featured Stories
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
- Schwab’s Drop This Week Could Be The Opening Of The Year (Again)
- Put High-Yield Paychex, Inc. On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Chalice Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chalice Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.