Chainbing Price Tops $1.17 (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded 36.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last week, Chainbing has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. Chainbing has a market cap of $590.35 million and $9,070.56 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainbing token can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00004109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainbing was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainbing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainbing using one of the exchanges listed above.

