CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 574,200 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the February 28th total of 486,900 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 103,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CEVA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised CEVA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on CEVA from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on CEVA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on CEVA from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $29.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average is $28.90. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.25.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.34 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 17.22%. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CEVA will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CEVA in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CEVA by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CEVA by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in CEVA by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CEVA during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

