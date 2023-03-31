Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Ceres Power from GBX 1,560 ($19.17) to GBX 1,155 ($14.19) in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceres Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,052.50.
Ceres Power Price Performance
OTCMKTS CPWHF opened at $4.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65. Ceres Power has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $10.35.
About Ceres Power
Ceres Power Holding plc engages in development and commercialization of fuel cell technology. It offers its product under the Steel Cell brand. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Horsham, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ceres Power (CPWHF)
- Put High-Yield Paychex, Inc. On Your Watchlist
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.