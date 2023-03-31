Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Down 3.9%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.36. 50,984 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 228,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Central Puerto Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a market cap of $819.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Central Puerto S.A. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Central Puerto by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the second quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 29.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

