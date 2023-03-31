Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Down 3.9%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.36. 50,984 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 228,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.
Central Puerto Trading Down 3.0 %
The company has a market cap of $819.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Central Puerto S.A. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Puerto
About Central Puerto
Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Central Puerto (CEPU)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.