Central Asia Metals plc (CAML) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10 on May 23rd

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share by the mining company on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Central Asia Metals Price Performance

Shares of CAML stock opened at GBX 236 ($2.90) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Central Asia Metals has a twelve month low of GBX 204 ($2.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 299 ($3.67). The company has a market cap of £428.65 million, a P/E ratio of 492.71 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 268.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 249.47.

Insider Transactions at Central Asia Metals

In other Central Asia Metals news, insider Mike Armitage bought 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 240 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £20,001.60 ($24,575.01). 7.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Central Asia Metals

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Central Asia Metals from GBX 325 ($3.99) to GBX 265 ($3.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

(Get Rating)

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

