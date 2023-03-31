Center For Asset Management LLC Sells 486 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Center For Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $132.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.89. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.