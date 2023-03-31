Center For Asset Management LLC Sells 1,244 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Center For Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $241.50 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.30 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The stock has a market cap of $128.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lowered their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.