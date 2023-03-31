Center For Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,013 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aflac Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

NYSE AFL opened at $64.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $74.01. The firm has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.