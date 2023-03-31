Center For Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,500 Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLM. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $32,138,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the second quarter worth $6,111,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the second quarter worth $3,867,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the second quarter worth $3,348,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 12.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,235,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,160,000 after acquiring an additional 241,293 shares during the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $7.75 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.01%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund is a management investment company that is an investment operation. They limit the fund’s investment in securities issued by other investment companies.

