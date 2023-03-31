Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Cut to C$32.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CVE. Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. CSFB lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a focus stock rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$33.33.

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$23.45 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$19.72 and a 1 year high of C$31.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.44%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Alex Pourbaix purchased 20,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$24.25 per share, with a total value of C$485,030.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie sold 220,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.69, for a total value of C$5,658,494.05. Also, Director Alex Pourbaix purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$485,030.00. Insiders acquired 97,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,090 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

